Yen Press Licenses Common-Sense Monster, Land, Hollow Regalia, Futari Switch, More Manga/Novels

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed the following titles for release in August:

Tsukasa Kiryu

Title:novelCreators:(story),(art)Summary: A volume packed with spoilers and behind-the-scenes extras, including over thirty original stories and side stories written for past promotions, over thirty character designs by artistcomplete with rough drafts and detailed notes, five color illustrations, and in-depth information about the other reincarnated classmates' skills!

Witches Can't Be Collared

superior's—Velladonna's—scheming.

Title:novelCreators: Yuri Yumemi (story), Wata (art)Summary: When the nobility tries to monopolize magic, the crime rate surges. As a countermeasure, the Empire establishes a bureau dedicated to investigating magical crimes. Rogue, a detective, is reassigned to the sixth branch office because of hisThere, he'll work alongside a witch who almost destroyed the Empire. Because of the dangers such witches pose, they are bound with collars that restrict their power. However, Rogue's charming new partner, “the Puppeteer,” has no qualms about toying with him!

The World's Strongest Witch

Title:novelCreators:(story),(art)Summary: When Rona manifests what seems to be a terribly useless skill, she's considered an embarrassment to her family and gets kicked out of the house. With no money or food, she nears her darkest hour…when she suddenly figures out how to use her skill called “Internet.” It allows her to produce unlimited valuable items and even acquire rare equipment without participating in any events. With this skill of godlike knowledge, she can do anything she wants!

Almark

Almark

Title:novelCreators:(story),(art)Summary: As war in the north comes to an end,, the son of mercenaries, finds himself at a crossroads. When he was a child, a foreigner told him that he had the potential to wield magic. Now he sets out to fulfill his father's wish for him to go to the peaceful land of the south to become a sorcerer. After a long journey to the institute of magic, he discovers that life there is entirely different from how he has lived so far. The people in the south view the warlike northerners as savage barbarians. And at the institute there is an invisible divide between the nobility and commoners. While hiding his mercenary lineage and with help from his friends,takes steps toward becoming a true sorcerer. And he might just make some changes to the institute in the process!

Pitch-Black Infatuation

Title:novelCreator:Summary: Toshihiko is a cram school teacher and, by all accounts, a very handsome young man. But his life takes a sudden turn when a strange woman starts stalking him. Hoping to solve his problems, he seeks out the Sasaki Investigation Agency. Meanwhile, a bizarre urban legend starts making the rounds among the local elementary schoolers.

Nagisa Natsunagi Still Wants to Be a High School Girl

Title:novelCreators: Syusui Tsukimi (story),(original story),(art),(character designer)Summary: All I wanted was to be a regular high schooler, and that wish is why I'm here right now. My name is Nagisa Natsunagi, and I'm just a high school girl, nothing more—not yet anyway. If there's one thing that's different about me, it's that, up until recently, I was too sick to come to school. Miraculously, I received a new heart, and the surgery was successful. Now I'm finally living the life I always wanted! But I can't help wondering about my donor… I hear there's a boy in town who can solve any case. Maybe he can help me?

Spy Classroom 3rd Period: Forgetter

Title:mangaCreators:(story), SeuKaname (art)Summary: The only path to survival is deceit. The “War of Light” is over, giving rise to the modern-day information war waged by spies, or the “War of Shadows.” Evil is always lurking just around the corner.

Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Reload

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Missions, mixers, and midnight snack runs—there's never a slow day at Café LycoReco! Find out what's new on the menu for Chisato, Takina, and company in this official comic anthology!

Farewell, Daisy: Jun Mayuzuki Short Story Collection

Jun Mayuzuki

Jun Mayuzuki

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Just because you can't use magic doesn't mean that you can't be happy. Laugh and cry along with the young women featured in this big collection of touching short stories by—a promising, young manga artist who has been featured in a number of magazines since their debut.

Common-Sense Monster

Title:mangaCreators: Warugi Wanai (story),(art)Summary: Itou, a socially awkward teenager, finds herself jealous of her classmate Takahashi, who seems to get along with everyone. However, one day, she witnesses Takahashi…eat someone whole!? That's amazing! A monster who knows how to blend right in with humans? Itou definitely needs to be her friend now!

Land

Title:omnibus mangaCreator:Summary: In a village where all residents die upon reaching fifty lives a girl named An, whose older twin sister was sacrificed to the “other world” that lies beyond the mountains. This village, called “our world” and governed by people wearing animal skins, is watched over by deities. When An seeks the truth about the mysterious inhabitants of the mountains, hope and despair await her…

Title:mangaCreators:(story),(art)Summary: In a world where the Japanese people were almost completely wiped out by a dragon, Yahiro spends his lonely days working as a salvager in the ruins of Japan. One night, despite being gutted by a Moujuu, one of the monstrous beasts that roam the ruins, he makes it home without a scratch on him—just like he always does. But on that night, he finds he has unexpected guests—two twin girls named Giuli and Rosé. And this pair of supposed art dealers has a request for him…

Killed Again, Mr. Detective?

Title:mangaCreators: Inaba (story), teniwoha (original story), riichi (art)Summary: Sakuya Otsuki is the son of a legendary detective, working to follow in his father's footsteps with his assistant, Lilithea. However, something's different about this high-school sleuth. Wherever he goes, he always manages to get himself entangled in his cases—as a murder victim! When Sakuya is tasked to infiltrate a luxury cruise ship, he finds himself killed once again. But every time he reopens his eyes, Lilithea is there by his side, ready to help him get to the bottom of the mystery…

Kunon the Sorceror Can See

Title:mangaCreators:(story),(art),(character designer)Summary: “I'll definitely make eyes with magic.”

Kunon Gurion, who was born blind, has one goal in life: finding a way to use his magic to see, something no one has ever done before. Luckily, Kunon's talent for magic leads him to quickly surpass his teacher. Before long, his name reaches even the royal palace, earning him the rare opportunity to study under a powerful mentor.



Title:mangaCreator:Summary: He was a boy. She was a robot. Well…not really. In all actuality, Marie is completely, totally, 100 percent human, but because her strange new employer seemingly despises humans, the powers-that-be are paying a handsome sum for her to pretend she's the latest and greatest android while protecting said eccentric master from the seemingly endless attempts on his life. Which is fine, but they forgot to mention one tiny seemingly insignificant detail—this dude absolutely dotes on inanimate objects like Marie can't believe. She's not sure what will kill her first, the assassins or his affections…?

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Shinichi and Ichigo are childhood friends in their first year of high school. Both have someone that they're interested in but can't seem to find a way to get closer to that special person. However, everything changes one summer day, when the power of…a (magical?!) bitter melon switches their bodies!! The two aren't complaining, though, because this is their chance to get closer to their crushes. Just how will the wacky duo manage to do so?

The Demons Are Planning Something Good

Title:mangaCreators:(story),(art)Summary: While things like slime that melts clothes or tentacle traps may not seem like much to humans, behind each trap of this nature is the blood, sweat, and tears of a demon. Enjoy this comedy story about the struggles of demons that started onwith brand-new short stories.

Yen Press ' Ize Press label also announced that it will release Gwon Gyeoeul's Villains Are Destined to Die Korean webnovel in print in August.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.