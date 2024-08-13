Kei Natsumi's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Iro Tōtoshi-hen Manga Ends With 4th Volume

Image via Amazon Japan © Ryukishi07, Kei Natsumi, Square Enix

Manga authorrevealed on their X (formerly) account on Friday that themanga's fourth compiled book volume will be the final volume.

Natsumi launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online manga website in June 2023. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in September 2023, and the third volume on August 9. The manga is described as the "answer arc" for the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei manga.

The manga is a sequel to two new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei that launched in November 2021. Natsumi's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Oni Okoshi-hen launched on Gangan Online , while Seigo Tokiya 's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Hoshi Watashi-hen launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine. Oni Okoshi-hen ended in August 2022, while Hoshi Watashi-hen ended in September 2022. The second and final compiled book volumes for both manga shipped in November 2022.

Manga creator Tomato Akase launched a new manga titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Meguri ( Higurashi: When They Cry – Meguri ) in October 2021 on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up service. The manga is a new answer arc for the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series. The manga ended on January 26, and its fifth and final volume shipped in Japan on March 4. The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime premiered in October 2020, and the 24th and final episode aired in March 2021. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU , the followup to the anime, premiered in July 2021 and aired for 15 episodes.

Asahi launched a new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Oni in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in February 2022. The manga moved to Futabasha 's Web Action manga website, after Monthly Action magazine ended publication on February 24.

Source: Kei Natsumi 's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.