Higurashi: When They Cry Gets New Manga on February 25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Asahi draws new Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Oni manga

The March issue of Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that Asahi will launch a new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Oni in the magazine's next issue on February 25. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature on the issue's front cover.

The magazine describes the manga as telling the "missing link" in the story, with the tagline: "The final demon awakens. A new Higurashi toward the truth." The manga is set in the Taisho Era in 1923. A certain tragedy in Hinamizawa changes the lives of one girl and her friends forever. The manga also focuses on the life of Oryō, the head of the Sonozaki family — one of Hinamizawa's Three Great Families — and feared as the "Empress Sonozaki."

Two new Higurashi manga recently launched in November 2021. The first manga, "Oni Okoshi-hen" (Build a Demon Arc) by Kei Natsumi, launched on Square Enix's Gangan Online website. The second manga, "Hoshi Watashi-hen" (Deliver a Star Arc) by Seigo Tokiya, launched in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine.

Manga creator Tomato Akase launched a new manga titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Jun (Higurashi: When They Cry – Jun) in October 2021 on Kadokawa's Young Ace Up service. The manga is a new answer arc for the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series. The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime premiered in October 2020, and the 24th and final episode aired in March 2021. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU, the followup to the anime, premiered in July 2021 and aired for 15 episodes.

Source: Monthly Action's website

