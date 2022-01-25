Higurashi: When They Cry Gets New Manga on February 25

The March issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that Asahi will launch a new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Oni in the magazine's next issue on February 25. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature on the issue's front cover.

The magazine describes the manga as telling the "missing link" in the story, with the tagline: "The final demon awakens. A new Higurashi toward the truth." The manga is set in the Taisho Era in 1923. A certain tragedy in Hinamizawa changes the lives of one girl and her friends forever. The manga also focuses on the life of Oryō, the head of the Sonozaki family — one of Hinamizawa's Three Great Families — and feared as the "Empress Sonozaki."

Two new Higurashi manga recently launched in November 2021. The first manga, "Oni Okoshi-hen" (Build a Demon Arc) by Kei Natsumi , launched on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website. The second manga, "Hoshi Watashi-hen" (Deliver a Star Arc) by Seigo Tokiya , launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine.

Manga creator Tomato Akase launched a new manga titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Jun ( Higurashi: When They Cry – Jun ) in October 2021 on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up service. The manga is a new answer arc for the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series. The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime premiered in October 2020, and the 24th and final episode aired in March 2021. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU , the followup to the anime, premiered in July 2021 and aired for 15 episodes.