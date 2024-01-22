Tomato Akase's Higurashi: When They Cry: Meguri Manga Listed as Ending in 5th Volume

Manga launched in October 2021

Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI

Amazon is listing the fifth compiled book volume of's) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship in Japan on March 4.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish the second volume on May 21. Yen Press describes the manga's story:

June 1983. The tragedy is over. It's finally time to start a new chapter. After spending so long in Hinamizawa, Rika wants to expand her horizons and take on the challenge of becoming a fine young lady of St. Lucia Academy, with Satoko by her side. But the happiness of one can be the misery of another. Will Satoko be able to find joy within Rika's dream…?

Akase launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up service in October 2021. The manga is described as a new answer arc for the Higurashi: When They Cry: GOU series.

The Young Ace Up service published the final chapter of Akase's manga adaptation of Higurashi: When They Cry: GOU in September 2021. The manga launched in October 2020.

Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU , the followup to the Higurashi: When They Cry: GOU television anime, premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Sun TV in July 2021. The debut aired the first two episodes together. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Higurashi: When They Cry: GOU anime premiered in October 2020, and the 24th and final episode of Higurashi: When They Cry: GOU aired in March 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Funimation moved the Higurashi: When They Cry: GOU and Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU anime's English-subtitled and -dubbed versions to Crunchyroll , after the two companies' merger.

Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion are credited with the original work. Keiichiro Kawaguchi is directing the series. Akio Watanabe ( Monogatari Series anime franchise ) is designing the characters, and Passione ( Citrus, Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers , High School DxD Hero ) is animating the project. Infinite is producing the series. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox , Citrus ) is in charge of the series composition for the anime. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell , Patlabor , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is returning as the composer for the series.

