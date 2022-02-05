Also: Eizen Karukaya Kaiitan short manga skips month, ends in March

The March issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Friday that Kazue Katō 's Blue Exorcist manga will resume in the magazine's June issue, which will ship in early May.

The manga has been on hiatus since July 2021, and the latest chapter had announced at that time that the manga would return in the May 2022 issue of Jump SQ. , which will ship in early April.

Katō launched the Blue Exorcist manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga has inspired two television anime, an anime film, several OVAs, novels, and a series of stage plays.

The March issue of Jump SQ. also revealed that Katō's adaptation of author Fuyumi Ono 's Eizen Karukaya Kaiitan (Strange Tales from the Handy Shop Karukaya) horror novels will take a break from the magazine's April issue. Shueisha will then publish the sixth and final chapter of the manga in the May issue.

Ono's Eizen Karukaya Kaiitan collects short stories centered around Shōko, a girl who lives in an old samurai residence-turned-shop that she inherited from her aunt. The stories center on the strange goings-on in the house. Ono published the first book in June 2018, and the second book in July 2019.

Ono also pens the epic fantasy novel series The Twelve Kingdoms , which she began in 1992. The novel series is ongoing, with the 13th volume shipping in 2019. The novel series inspired a 2002 television anime. Ono also wrote the novel that inspired the Ghost Hunt anime, and also wrote the Shiki vampire horror novel that inspired the 2010 anime.

