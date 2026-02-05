World's End Harem: Fantasia Manga Resumes on February 27, Switches to Weekly Release

Manga went on hiatus in September 2024

The official X (formerly Twitter account) for the World’s End Harem franchise announced on Thursday that LINK and SAVAN 's World’s End Harem: Fantasia ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Fantasia ) manga will resume serialization on February 27, and will switch to weekly chapter release until the manga ends.

The manga went on hiatus in September 2024.

The manga previously went on hiatus in December 2023 for the creators to prepare for the final arc of the series. The manga resumed serialization and started the final arc in July 2024.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is releasing World’s End Harem: Fantasia in English, and it describes the story:

Arc, heir to the throne of Nagara, and his harem of beautiful women may be the only thing standing against the end of everything. The world has been corroded by darkness and debauchery, but the mysterious and sensual Dark Elf Lati offers Arc the power he has long yearned for to change his fate!

The manga is a fantasy spinoff of the main World’s End Harem manga. The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2018, as well as on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump ! app. Shueisha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on January 5. Seven Seas published the 15th volume in August 2025.

Okada Andō launched Shūmatsu no Harem: Fantasia Gakuen ( World’s End Harem: Fantasia Academy ), a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia , in Ultra Jump in May 2020, and ended the series in July 2022. Kira Etō launched the third spinoff manga, World’s End Harem ~Britannia Lumiére~ ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Britannia Lumiere ), on Shonen Jump+ in June 2020, and the manga ended in August 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website published that manga in English.

The main World’s End Harem launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The manga ended its first part with the 85th chapter in June 2020, and went on hiatus. The manga resumed in May 2021, and launched its second part on the Shonen Jump+ website with a new title: Shūmatsu no Harem: After World ( World's End Harem: After World ). The manga ended in May 2023.

Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final volume in June 2023. Seven Seas published the 18th final volume in English in December 2024.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2021.