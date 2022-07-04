World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy Manga Ends on July 17

The 51st chapter of Okada Andō 's World’s End Harem: Fantasia Academy ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Fanatasia Gakuen ) manga revealed on Sunday that the manga will end with its next chapter on July 17.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

World’s End Harem: Fantasia Academy reimagines the characters from the original series in a modern-day school. Come along for the ride while Lord Arc Nargala and the cast of women who serve him navigate a whole new world of heart-pounding attraction and intrigue. Even the mysterious Dark Elf Lati makes an appearance--as Arc's new homeroom teacher! Do Arc and Aurelia stand a chance of being happy together in this place? What of Arc's power to wield Macht? And is it even legal for a homeroom teacher to be so scantily dressed?!

The manga is a comedy spinoff of LINK and SAVAN 's World’s End Harem: Fantasia ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Fantasia ) manga, itself a fantasy setting spinoff of LINK 's World’s End Harem manga. World’s End Harem: Fantasia Academy launched Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's second volume in October 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's first volume on June 7.

LINK and SAVAN debuted World’s End Harem: Fantasia in 2018. The manga runs in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, and on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is releasing that manga in English.

LINK 's original World’s End Harem manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The manga returned from hiatus under a new title of Shūmatsu no Harem : After World in May 2021. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is also publishing the manga in English. The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered on January 7. The anime was previously slated to premiere in October 2021, but it instead only aired the first episode as an "advance screening," with the rest of the show delayed due to a need to "closely examine" the anime's production. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Shonen Jump+