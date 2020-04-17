World's End Harem: Fantasia Manga Gets Academy Spinoff Manga

Okada Andō draws manga featuring characters in modern-day school setting

The May issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Friday that LINK and SAVAN 's World’s End Harem: Fantasia ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Fantasia ) manga (seen right) will have a spinoff manga titled Shūmatsu no Harem : Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy) that will launch in the magazine's next issue on May 19. Okada Andō will draw the manga.

The manga will center on a modern-day school setting. The new manga celebrates World’s End Harem: Fantasia 's two-year anniversary.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the World’s End Harem: Fantasia manga under its Ghost Ship mature reader imprint, and it describes the story:

From LINK , the writer of Ghost Ship 's science fiction bestseller World’s End Harem , comes an all-new tale in a world of swords and sorcery. Arc, heir to the throne of Nagara, and his harem of beautiful women may be the only thing standing against the end of everything. The world has been corroded by darkness and debauchery, but the mysterious and sensual Dark Elf Lati offers Arc the power he has long yearned for to change his fate.

World’s End Harem: Fantasia is itself a fantasy setting spinoff of LINK 's World’s End Harem science-fiction manga. LINK and SAVAN have been serializing the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, Shonen Jump Plus service, and the Young Jump! app since 2018, and Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 4. Ghost Ship released the second volume on February 25.

Ghost Ship also publishes the original World’s End Harem manga. The manga launched in May 2016 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump Plus website, and Shueisha published the 10th volume on January 4. Ghost Ship published the eighth volume on March 31.