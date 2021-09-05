News
World's End Harem Anime Premieres on October 8
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This year's 40th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that the television anime of Kotaro Shono's World’s End Harem science-fiction manga will premiere on October 8. The series will air on the Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and AT-X channels.
Yuu Nobuta (High School Fleet, Maesetsu! Opening Act, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. Tatsuya Takahashi (The [email protected] Cinderella Girls, Domestic Girlfriend, Val x Love) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki (Happiness!, Demon King Daimao) is designing the characters. Shigenobu Ookawa (Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity, Miss Monochrome) is composing the music. Singer H-el-ical// is performing the opening theme song "Just Do It" while singer EXiNA is performing the ending theme song "Ending Mirage."
Seven Seas' Ghost Ship imprint is publishing the original manga in English.
The manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The manga recently resumed under a new title of Shūmatsu no Harem: After World on May 6. The manga franchise has more than 5 million copies in print.
Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 40