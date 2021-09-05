World's End Harem Anime Premieres on October 8

This year's 40th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that the television anime of Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem science-fiction manga will premiere on October 8. The series will air on the Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and AT-X channels.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , Maesetsu! Opening Act , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Domestic Girlfriend , Val x Love ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki ( Happiness! , Demon King Daimao ) is designing the characters. Shigenobu Ookawa ( Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity , Miss Monochrome ) is composing the music. Singer H-el-ical// is performing the opening theme song "Just Do It" while singer EXiNA is performing the ending theme song "Ending Mirage."

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is publishing the original manga in English.

The manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The manga recently resumed under a new title of Shūmatsu no Harem : After World on May 6. The manga franchise has more than 5 million copies in print.