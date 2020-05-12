World's End Harem Manga Gets TV Anime in 2021

Sci-fi harem manga centers on 1 of last 5 males in virus-stricken world

Shueisha announced on Tuesday that Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem science-fiction manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in 2021.

The manga's 82nd chapter teased on Sunday that the manga will have an "important announcement" on Wednesday to mark the manga's four-year anniversary and the release of the 11th volume on the same day. The manga also entered the "climax" of its first part with the 82nd chapter.

The manga launched in May 2016 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world's male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet's most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

Ghost Ship released the eighth volume on March 31.

LINK and SAVAN debuted a fantasy setting spinoff titled World’s End Harem: Fantasia in 2018. The manga runs in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, on the Shonen Jump+ service, and the Young Jump! app. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 4. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is also releasing that manga in English, and released the second volume on February 25.

Okada Andō will launch a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia titled Shūmatsu no Harem : Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy) in Ultra Jump on May 19.