World's End Harem Anime Reveals New January 7 Premiere Date

The official website for the television anime of Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem science-fiction manga announced on Friday that the anime's new premiere date is now January 7 on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and AT-X . The airing will begin with the anime's first episode.

The anime was previously slated to premiere on October 8, but it instead only aired the first episode as an "advance screening," with the rest of the show delayed to January due to a need to "closely examine" the anime's production. Crunchyroll was slated to stream the anime.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , Maesetsu! Opening Act , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Domestic Girlfriend , Val x Love ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki ( Happiness! , Demon King Daimao ) is designing the characters. Shigenobu Ookawa ( Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity , Miss Monochrome ) is composing the music. Shigeyuki Koresawa ( Digital Noise ) and Tom ( Digital Noise ) are designing the props. Lin Ge ( Studio Tulip ) is directing the art with art designer Tomoyasu Fujise ( Chiptune ), and Aiko Matsuyama is the color key artist. Sōta Mikami ( Chiptune ) is the compositing director of photography, and Utako Hagiwara is editing. Fumiyuki Go is directing the sound. Singer H-el-ical// is performing the opening theme song "Just Do It" while singer EXiNA is performing the ending theme song "Ending Mirage.