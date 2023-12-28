World's End Harem: Fantasia Manga Goes on Break Before Final Chapter

Spinoff series launched in 2018

Image via Amazon Japan © LINK, Savan, Shueisha

Shueisha 's Shōnen Jump+ platform revealed in the 85th chapter of LINK and SAVAN 's World’s End Harem: Fantasia ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Fantasia ) manga on Sunday that the manga will be going on a break, beginning next week, as the creators prepare for the final chapter of the series.

The series previously went on hiatus in May before resuming in July.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is releasing World’s End Harem: Fantasia in English, and it describes the story:

Arc, heir to the throne of Nagara, and his harem of beautiful women may be the only thing standing against the end of everything. The world has been corroded by darkness and debauchery, but the mysterious and sensual Dark Elf Lati offers Arc the power he has long yearned for to change his fate!

The manga is a fantasy spinoff of the main World’s End Harem manga. The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2018, as well as on the Shōnen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on December 4. Seven Seas published the manga's 10th volume on November 28. Volume 11 ships on April 2.

Okada Andō launched Shūmatsu no Harem: Fantasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy), a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia , in Ultra Jump in May 2020, and ended the series in July 2022. Kira Etō launched the third spinoff manga, World’s End Harem ~Britannia Lumiére~ ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Britannia Lumiere ), on Shōnen Jump+ in June 2020, and the manga ended in August 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website published that manga in English.

The main World’s End Harem launched in May 2016 on the Shōnen Jump+ website and app. The manga ended its first part with the 85th chapter in June 2020, and went on hiatus. The manga resumed in May 2021, and launched its second part on the Shōnen Jump+ website with a new title: Shūmatsu no Harem: After World ( World's End Harem: After World ). The manga ended on May 7.

Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final volume on June 2. Seven Seas is publishing the manga in English, and it published the 16th volume on December 12. The 17th volume ships on April 23.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2021.

Source: Shonen Jump+