World End's Harem Fantasia Manga Resumes

Manga resumed on Sunday with 74th chapter

World’s End Harem: Fantasia

Shonen Jump+

'sservice published on Sunday the 74th chapter ofand's) manga, signaling its return from hiatus . To celebrate the manga's return,also announced that the manga's 15 latest chapters are available to read for free.

The manga went on hiatus in May due to the creators taking a break to recover.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is releasing World’s End Harem: Fantasia in English, and it describes the story:

Arc, heir to the throne of Nagara, and his harem of beautiful women may be the only thing standing against the end of everything. The world has been corroded by darkness and debauchery, but the mysterious and sensual Dark Elf Lati offers Arc the power he has long yearned for to change his fate!

The manga is a fantasy spinoff of the main World’s End Harem manga. The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2018, as well as on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Shueisha will publish the manga's 14th compiled book volume on August 4. Ghost Ship published the manga's the ninth volume on July 4, and will publish the 10th volume on November 28.

Okada Andō launched Shūmatsu no Harem: Fantasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy), a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia , in Ultra Jump in May 2020, and ended the series in July 2022. Kira Etō launched the third spinoff manga, World’s End Harem ~Britannia Lumiére~ ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Britannia Lumiere ), on Shonen Jump+ in June 2020, and the manga ended in August 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website published that manga in English.

The main World’s End Harem launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The manga ended its first part with the 85th chapter in June 2020, and went on hiatus. The manga resumed in May 2021, and launched its second part on the Shonen Jump+ website with a new title: Shūmatsu no Harem: After World ( World's End Harem: After World ). The manga ended on May 7.

Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final volume on June 2. Ghost Ship is publishing the manga in English, and it published the 14th volume on April 11, and will publish the 15th volume on August 29.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2021.