Grendizer U Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, July Premiere

The official website for Grendizer U , the 2024 television anime in Gō Nagai 's UFO Robo Grendizer franchise , started streaming the anime's second promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals more cast and the anime's July premiere on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo . The video features the TV version of the opening theme song "Kaishin no Ichigeki" (Critical Hit) by the band Glay .

The newly announced cast members are:

Shinya Takahashi as Hayashi, Doctor Umon's assistant

Riho Sugiyama as Yamada, a taciturn female staff member

Hironori Kondō as Saeki, an earnest male staff member

Sora Tokui as Ōi, a rookie female staff member

The anime's staff also revealed visuals for new Mechanics that will appear in the series:

Aquadizer

Aqua Spacer

Zeoradizer

Zeora Spacer

Enban-jū (Disc Beast) Domdom

Enban-jū (Disc Beast) Godagoda

Vega Star

Previously revealed cast members include:

Shun Kudō ( Kimi dake ni Motetainda ) is directing the anime. Tatsuto Higuchi ( Shine Post ) is writing the script. Arakimari is the sub-character designer. Kō Inaba , AF_KURO , and Junichi Akutsu ( Astrays ) are in charge of mechanical design .

The new anime is described as a reboot of the original 1975-1977 anime.

Mitsuo Fukuda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Gear Fighter Dendoh , Future GPX Cyber Formula ) is the anime's chief director at GAINA , and Gō Nagai is the executive producer on the project. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Neon Genesis Evangelion , Wolf Children , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is designing the characters, and Kōhei Tanaka ( One Piece , Sakura Wars , Dirty Pair ) is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

The Mazinger franchise had teased a new project for UFO Robo Grendizer in August 2022, stating that the project would be announced in 2023.

UFO Robo Grendizer was the third installment of Nagai's Mazinger giant robot franchise (after Mazinger Z and Great Mazinger ). The original Grendizer anime and manga launched in 1975, and the anime was later imported to the United States as part of Jim Terry 's Force Five project. The anime and manga would also inspire three anime films.

In France, the anime was titled Goldorak when it premiered in 1978. The series helped to boost the impact and popularity of anime in the country.

UFO Robot Grendizer : The Feast of the Wolves

PlayStation

That led to French publisher Microids (formerly Anuman Interactive) and announcing an action game in 2021. Endroad developed theaction game . Microids released the game for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 14. The4 and Xbox One versions are scheduled for release after. TheSwitch version will then launch this year.

Nagai launched the Grendizer Giga manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in September 2014, and ended it in July 2015. The story is a full reboot of Nagai's UFO Robo Grendizer story. When a great fleet of flying saucers invades Earth, it awakens the true power of Daisuke Uryū. (The main lead of UFO Robo Grendizer was named Daisuke Umon.)

The manga received an animated promotional video in April 2015 to commemorate the launch of the first compiled manga volume, as well as Grendizer 's 40th anniversary.