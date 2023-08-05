Grendizer U TV Anime Revealed for Debut in 2024

A website opened on Saturday to announce that Go Nagai 's UFO Robo Grendizer franchise is getting a television anime series titled Grendizer U that will premiere in 2024.

©Go Nagai/Dynamic Planning-Project GrendizerU

The new anime is described as a reboot of the original 1975-1977 anime.

Mitsuo Fukuda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Gear Fighter Dendoh , Future GPX Cyber Formula ) is the anime's chief director at GAINA , and Go Nagai is the executive director on the project. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Neon Genesis Evangelion , Wolf Children , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is designing the characters, and Kōhei Tanaka ( One Piece , Sakura Wars , Dirty Pair ) is composing the music.

The anime's Twitter account has also revealed character designs for Duke Fleed, Koji Kabuto, and Grendizer.

The Mazinger franchise had teased a new project for UFO Robo Grendizer in August 2022, stating that the project would be announced in 2023.

UFO Robo Grendizer was the third installment of Nagai's Mazinger giant robot franchise (after Mazinger Z and Great Mazinger ). The original Grendizer anime and manga launched in 1975, and the anime was later imported to the United States as part of Jim Terry 's Force Five project. The anime and manga would also inspire three anime films.

In France, the anime was titled Goldorak when it premiered in 1978. The series helped to boost the impact and popularity of anime in the country.

©Go Nagai/Dynamic Planning, Dynamic Planning・TOEI ANIMATION

UFO Robot Grendizer : The Feast of the Wolves

PlayStation

That led to French publisher Microids (formerly Anuman Interactive) and announcing an action game in 2021. Endroad is developing theaction game . Microids will release the game for4,5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 14. TheSwitch version will then launch in 2024.

Nagai launched the Grendizer Giga manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in September 2014, and ended it in July 2015. The story is a full reboot of Nagai's UFO Robo Grendizer story. When a great fleet of flying saucers invades Earth, it awakens the true power of Daisuke Uryū. (The main lead of UFO Robo Grendizer was named Daisuke Umon.)

The manga received an animated promotional video in April 2015 to commemorate the launch of the first compiled manga volume, as well as Grendizer 's 40th anniversary.