Mazinger Franchise's New UFO Robo Grendizer Project to Be Unveiled in 2023

The Mazinger franchise is launching a new UFO Robo Grendizer project with original creator Go Nagai serving as the executive producer. A special video teases that the staff will unveil all the details of "Project G" next year:

In the video above, Nagai himself promises that the project will "make something amazing by assembling the best staff members in Japan."

UFO Robo Grendizer was the third installment of Nagai's Mazinger giant robot franchise (after Mazinger Z and Great Mazinger ). The original Grendizer anime and manga launched in 1975, and the anime was later imported to the United States as part of Jim Terry 's Force Five project. The anime and manga would also inspire three anime films.

In France, the anime was titled Goldorak when it premiered in 1978. The series helped to boost the impact and popularity of anime in the country. That led to French publisher Microids (formerly Anuman Interactive) and Dynamic Planning announcing an action game last year.

Nagai launched the Grendizer Giga manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in September 2014, and ended it in July 2015. The story is a full reboot of Nagai's UFO Robo Grendizer story. When a great fleet of flying saucers invades Earth, it awakens the true power of Daisuke Uryū. (The main lead of UFO Robo Grendizer was named Daisuke Umon.)

The manga received an animated promotional video in April 2015 to commemorate the launch of the first compiled manga volume, as well as Grendizer 's 40th anniversary.

Source: Comic Natalie