Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai Manga Ends on May 31

Manga gets live-action series adaptation in July

© Satoru Hiura, Kodansha

Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 31.

The manga's story centers on Itsuki Saionji, an office worker who is great at her job, but does not do any chores, until one day she brings home a young genius engineer.

Hiura launched the manga in Be Love in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2022, and the fifth volume will ship on July 11.

The manga will get a live-action series adaptation in July.

Hiura's Hotaru's Way ( Hotaru no Hikari - It's Only Little Light in My Life ) manga series ran in Kiss magazine from 2004 to 2009 and spanned 15 total collected volumes.

Hiura launched the Hotaru no Hikari SP sequel manga in January 2014, and ended it in May 2017. Hiura launched yet another sequel manga series titled Hotaru no Hikari BABY in October 2017, and ended it April 2021. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped in July 2021.

The original manga has inspired two live-action television series as well as a live-action film that opened in 2012. Kodansha USA Publishing published the original manga in English under the title Hotaru's Way .