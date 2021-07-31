Hotaru's Way's Satoru Hiura Launches New Manga in September

New manga is titled Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai

The September issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Friday that Satoru Hiura will launch a new manga titled Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (Saionji-san Doesn't Do Chores) in the magazine's next issue on September 1. The manga centers on the titular Saionji, who does not do chores, but one day she brings home a younger upper-class man.

Hiura's Hotaru no Hikari manga series ran in Kiss magazine from 2004 to 2009 and spanned 15 total collected volumes. The story follows a 27-year-old office worker named Hotaru who is uninterested in love. Hotaru's situation gets complicated as she suddenly finds herself living with her boss, Seiichi Takano.

Hiura launched the Hotaru no Hikari SP sequel manga in January 2014, and ended it in May 2017. Hiura launched yet another sequel manga series titled Hotaru no Hikari BABY in October 2017, and ended it on April 24. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped on July 13.

The original manga has inspired two live-action television series as well as a live-action film that opened in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the original manga in English under the title Hotaru's Way .

Source: Be Love September issue and website