Cutie and the Beast Manga Resumes After Ending in 2022

Series resumed serialization on April 22

Yuhi Azumi 's Cutie and the Beast ( Pujo to Yajū: JK ga Akyuyaku Wrestler ni Koi Shita Hanashi ) manga resumed serialization on pixiv 's " Palcy " manga app on April 22 after ending in January 2022. The app also revealed the series ends again with chapter 16's release on Monday.

The manga resumed serialization in December 2021 after an 11-month hiatus.

Seven Seas licensed the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Unlike her friends who are into pretty boys, Momoka has a crush on a giant professional wrestler named Kuga who plays a villainous heel on TV. But in real life, Kuga is a big softie, and he really appreciates her fan mail! In this lighthearted romantic comedy, a little TV crush for a very big man might just grow into something more.

Azumi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2020. Seven Seas shipped the manga's third volume in July 2021. Seven Seas lists the release date for the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume as May 2025.

