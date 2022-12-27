Cutie and the Beast Manga Ends on January 2

Manga resumed publication on December 5 after 11-month hiatus

pixiv 's "Palcy" manga app revealed on Monday that Yuhi Azumi 's Cutie and the Beast ( Pujo to Yajū: JK ga Akyuyaku Wrestler ni Koi Shita Hanashi ) manga will end in the next chapter on January 2.

The manga recently resumed on December 5 after an 11-month hiatus.

Seven Seas licensed the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Unlike her friends who are into pretty boys, Momoka has a crush on a giant professional wrestler named Kuga who plays a villainous heel on TV. But in real life, Kuga is a big softie, and he really appreciates her fan mail! In this lighthearted romantic comedy, a little TV crush for a very big man might just grow into something more.

Azumi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2020. Seven Seas shipped the manga's third volume in July 2021. There is no release date yet for the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume.

Source: Palcy