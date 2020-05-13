World's End Harem Gets 3rd Spinoff Manga With Reverse Harem Story

The official Twitter account for LINK and Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem ( Shūmatsu no Harem ) science-fiction manga announced on Tuesday that the manga is inspiring a third spinoff manga titled Shūmatsu no Harem : Britannia Lumiere , centering on "boys who fight to find their one goddess." The manga will launch on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ and Manga Mee apps on June 26. Kira Etō and LINK will work on the manga.

The original World’s End Harem manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on Wednesday . The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2021.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is publishing the manga in English, and it released the eighth volume on March 31. The company describes the story:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world's male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet's most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

LINK and SAVAN debuted a fantasy-setting spinoff titled World’s End Harem: Fantasia in 2018. The manga runs in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, and on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 4. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is also releasing that manga in English, and the second volume debuted on February 25.

Okada Andō will launch a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia titled Shūmatsu no Harem : Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy) in Ultra Jump on May 19.

