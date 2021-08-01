Kira Etō's World's End Harem ~Britannia Lumiére~ Manga Ends

Spinoff manga launched in June 2020, went on hiatus from December 2020 to June 2021 due to author's health

Shueisha 's manga app Manga Mee published the 22nd and final chapter on Friday for Kira Etō's World’s End Harem ~Britannia Lumiére~ ( Shūmatsu no Harem : Britannia Lumiere ) manga, the third spinoff series of LINK and Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem ( Shūmatsu no Harem ) manga.

The spinoff series launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ and Manga Mee apps in June 2020. The manga went on hiatus in December 2020 due to the author's health, and returned on June 18.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website added the series in English last August. The website describes the series:

High school girl Eri has a strong and pure heart. One day, she is suddenly summoned to another world, "Britannia" where only men exist. To save this world as the "goddess of light", a harsh battle begins in this world full of men!

The original World’s End Harem manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The manga resumed with its "second part" under the new title of Shūmatsu no Harem : After World on May 9. The manga franchise has more than 5 million copies in print.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world's male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet's most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

LINK and SAVAN debuted a fantasy-setting spinoff titled World’s End Harem: Fantasia in 2018. The manga runs in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, and on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is also releasing that manga in English.

Okada Andō launched a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia titled Shūmatsu no Harem : Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy) in Ultra Jump in May 2020.

The original manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

Source: Manga Mee's Twitter account