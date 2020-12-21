World's End Harem Spinoff Manga Goes on Hiatus

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website announced on Friday that Kira Etō's World’s End Harem ~Britannia Lumiére~ ( Shūmatsu no Harem : Britannia Lumiere ) manga, the third spinoff series of LINK and Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem ( Shūmatsu no Harem ) manga, is going on hiatus due to the author's health condition.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website started publishing the manga on August 20. The website describes the series:

High school girl Eri has a strong and pure heart. One day, she is suddenly summoned to another world, "Britannia" where only men exist. To save this world as the "goddess of light", a harsh battle begins in this world full of men!

LINK and Kotaro Shono announced the spinoff manga series on May 12. The manga then launched on Shonen Jump+ on June 26, and the 17th chapter debuted on November 20.

The original World’s End Harem manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on August 4. The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2021.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is publishing the original manga in English. The ninth volume shipped on November 24, and the 10th volume will ship on February 23. The company describes the story:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world's male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet's most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

LINK and SAVAN debuted a fantasy-setting spinoff titled World’s End Harem: Fantasia in 2018. The manga runs in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, and on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on August 4. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is also releasing that manga in English, and the third volume shipped on November 10.

Okada Andō launched a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia titled Shūmatsu no Harem : Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy) in Ultra Jump on May 19.

Source: Shonen Jump+