World's End Harem Manga Ends 1st Part on June 21

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app announced on Sunday in the 84th chapter of LINK and Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem ( Shūmatsu no Harem ) manga that the manga series will end its first part on June 21 with its 85th chapter.

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service revealed that the "climax" of the first part of the manga was underway in its 82nd chapter on May 10.

The manga launched in May 2016 on Shonen Jump+ . Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on May 13. The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2021.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world's male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet's most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

Ghost Ship released the eighth compiled volume of the manga on March 31. The imprint has slated the ninth compiled volume for release on November 24.

LINK and SAVAN debuted a fantasy setting spinoff titled World’s End Harem: Fantasia in 2018. The manga runs in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, on the Shonen Jump+ service, and on the Young Jump! app.

Okada Andō launched a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia titled Shūmatsu no Harem : Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy) in Ultra Jump on May 19.

A third spinoff manga titled Shūmatsu no Harem : Britannia Lumiere , centering on "boys who fight to find their one goddess," will launch on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ and Manga Mee apps on June 26. Kira Etō and LINK will work on the manga.

Source: Shonen Jump+