World's End Harem: Fantasia Manga Goes on Hiatus

World’s End Harem

Shūmatsu no Harem

LINK

World’s End Harem: Fantasia

The official Twitter account forand's) manga revealed on Saturday thatand's) manga will go on hiatus due to the creators taking a break to recover. The announcement did not reveal when the manga will continue.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is releasing World’s End Harem: Fantasia in English, and it describes the story:

Arc, heir to the throne of Nagara, and his harem of beautiful women may be the only thing standing against the end of everything. The world has been corroded by darkness and debauchery, but the mysterious and sensual Dark Elf Lati offers Arc the power he has long yearned for to change his fate!

The manga is a fantasy spinoff of the main World’s End Harem manga. The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2018, as well as on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on April 4. Ghost Ship published the manga's eighth volume in English on April 11, and will publish the ninth volume on July 4.

Okada Andō launched Shūmatsu no Harem: Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy), a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia , in Ultra Jump in May 2020, and ended the series in July 2022. Kira Etō launched the third spinoff manga, World’s End Harem ~Britannia Lumiére~ ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Britannia Lumiere ), on Shonen Jump+ in June 2020, and the manga ended in August 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website published that manga in English.

The main World’s End Harem launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The manga ended its first part with the 85th chapter in June 2020, and went on hiatus. The manga resumed in May 2021, and launched its second part on the Shonen Jump+ website with a new title: Shūmatsu no Harem: After World ( World's End Harem: After World ). The manga ended on May 7.

Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on May 2, and will publish the 18th volume on June 2. Ghost Ship is publishing the manga in English, and it published the 14th volume on April 11.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2021.