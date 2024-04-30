Gift Plus Minus' Yuka Nagate Launches New Manga

Nagate launches Habō no Wadachi ~Kōanchōsachō Chōsakan Kūya Haji~ spy suspense manga

This year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Yuka Nagate will launch a new manga titled Habō no Wadachi ~Kōanchōsachō Chōsakan Haji Kūya~ (Habō's Rut: Public Security Intelligence Agency Investigator Kūya Haji) in the magazine's next issue on May 15. The spy suspense manga's story centers on Japan's weakest intelligence agency, as they take on a national defense crisis.

© Yuka Nagate, Nihonbungeisha

Nihonbungeisha

Nagate ended the(pictured right) manga in August 2022. Nagate launched the manga in'smagazine in March 2015.published the manga's 26th and final compiled book volume (image right) in October 2022.

TORICO 's Manga.CLUB website had once licensed the manga for a release in English, but the website currently does not feature any releases of the manga.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation that debuted in Production I.G 's Anime Beans app in September 2018.

Nagate previously worked with manga writer Buronson on the Fist of the North Star - Toki Side Story: Silvery Savior manga, which ran in Shinchosha 's Comic Bunch from 2007 to 2008. Nagate also wroked with Buronson again on the Silencer manga, with Buronson using his Sho Fumimura pseudonym. The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in 2012 and ended in 2014.

