MAN WITH A MISSION Announces 'Kizuna no Kiseki' N. American Tour

U.S. presale begins on April 30, Mexico presale begins on May 1

Japanese band rock band MAN WITH A MISSION announced on Monday the North American tour "Kizuna no Kiseki," which sees the group performing at six different cities in the United States and Mexico. The tour begins on June 25. Crunchyroll presale tickets for the U.S. begin on Tuesday, and presale tickets for Mexico begin on May 1. General ticket sales begin on May 3.

MAN WITH A MISSION

North America Tour 2024 “Kizuna no Kiseki”

Powered by @Crunchyroll



For the US dates, Crunchyroll presale starts on April 30. For the Mexico date, presale starts on May 1.



Tickets for all dates go on general sale May 3rd.

🎟️ info https://t.co/DwvDq0rogb pic.twitter.com/7WZEgP1u6j — MAN WITH A MISSION (@MWAMofficial) April 29, 2024

Image via Crunchyroll's Twitter

The tour dates include:

Irving Plaza in New York — June 25

House of Blues in Chicago — June 27

House of Blues in Morrison, Colorado with 311 — June 29

House of Blues in Denver, Colorado with 311 — June 30

Belasco in Los Angeles — July 2

Pabellón Oeste in Mexico City — July 5

The group went on an international tour in May and June 2023, with stops in North America and Europe.

MAN WITH A MISSION and milet performed the opening theme song "Kizuna no Kiseki" (Bonds of Miracle) for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime.

MAN WITH A MISSION previously performed themes for Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Vinland Saga , the fifth season of My Hero Academia , The Seven Deadly Sins , and the first two seasons of the Log Horizon anime series. They also contributed songs for the Crows Explode , HK/Hentai Kamen , and Judge live-action films. The band is notable for performing in wolf masks, and referring to themselves as wolves.