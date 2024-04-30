×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
MAN WITH A MISSION Announces 'Kizuna no Kiseki' N. American Tour

posted on by Anita Tai
U.S. presale begins on April 30, Mexico presale begins on May 1

Japanese band rock band MAN WITH A MISSION announced on Monday the North American tour "Kizuna no Kiseki," which sees the group performing at six different cities in the United States and Mexico. The tour begins on June 25. Crunchyroll presale tickets for the U.S. begin on Tuesday, and presale tickets for Mexico begin on May 1. General ticket sales begin on May 3.

gmwckhtxqaauslu
Image via Crunchyroll's Twitter

The tour dates include:

  • Irving Plaza in New York — June 25
  • House of Blues in Chicago — June 27
  • House of Blues in Morrison, Colorado with 311 — June 29
  • House of Blues in Denver, Colorado with 311 — June 30
  • Belasco in Los Angeles — July 2
  • Pabellón Oeste in Mexico City — July 5

The group went on an international tour in May and June 2023, with stops in North America and Europe.

MAN WITH A MISSION and milet performed the opening theme song "Kizuna no Kiseki" (Bonds of Miracle) for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime.

MAN WITH A MISSION previously performed themes for Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Vinland Saga, the fifth season of My Hero Academia, The Seven Deadly Sins, and the first two seasons of the Log Horizon anime series. They also contributed songs for the Crows Explode, HK/Hentai Kamen, and Judge live-action films. The band is notable for performing in wolf masks, and referring to themselves as wolves.

Sources: MAN WITH A MISSION's Twitter account, Crunchyroll

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives