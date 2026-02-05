The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom Novels Get Anime

Bushiroad Move announced on Thursday that Hifumi 's The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom ( Yūkyū no Gusha Asley no, Kenja no Susume ) novels are inspiring a television anime. Bushiroad Move released a teaser visual for the anime, but did not reveal any other details about the anime.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels' manga adaptation under the title The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure , and it describes the story:

A couple thousand years of solitude would wear down any young man—that is, anyone except Asley, an eternally youthful and eternally foolish sorcerer. After all, he has man's best friend...er, familiar, to keep him company. When his Level 100 canine companion Pochi demands that he get some fresh air for the first time in two centuries, Asley sets out to reintegrate into society and test his magic mettle. His mission? Dropping several unglamorous titles from his repertoire and restoring his good (okay, decent) name. A brand-new world and fresh adventures await Asley after his many years of hermitage. Perhaps he'll lend Pochi a hand to place first in the mysterious Familiar Feud. Or maybe he'll lose all vestiges of dignity and turn tail. Whichever comes first! No matter what, Asley has great evil to fight, a big world to save, and even a little growing up to do...that is, if he can endure Pochi's “friendly advice” along the way!

Hifumi began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2015, and ended it in September 2019. Taibundo Publishing released the first print volume in September 2015, with illustrations by Kurihito Mutō , and released the 14th and final volume in December 2019.

Fuh Araki launched the manga adaptation in Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in April 2017. Earth Star Entertainment will release the 13th compiled book volume for the manga on February 12. J-Novel Club released the manga's seventh volume in English in December 2025. The manga is also available on the Crunchyroll Manga app.

