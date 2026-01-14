News
Crunchyroll Manga Adds 28 New TItles
posted on by Anita Tai
Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has added the following titles to its Crunchyroll Manga app:
- A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires
- A Wild Last Boss Appeared!
- An Archdemon's (Friend's) Dilemma: How to Babysit a Crybaby Knight
- An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride
- Belladonna's Remedial Poison
- Charge!! Men's School
- Cinderella Got Married, So the Evil Stepsister Can Chill Out...Right? (new chapters)
- Cooking with Wild Game
- Der Werwolf: The Annals of Veight -Origins-
- Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji
- Gambling Emperor Legend Zero
- Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
- I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet!
- Infinite Dendrogram
- Magical☆Taruruto
- My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer
- My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!
- Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want!
- Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire
- Record of Wortenia War
- Salary Man Kintaro
- Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles
- Silver Fang -The Shooting Star Gin- -
- The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure
- The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects (manga): Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna
- The Legend of the Strongest, Kurosawa!
- The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar
- The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Disgraced No Longer, I'm Finding Happiness with the Prince!
- Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!
The Crunchyroll Manga app launched on iOS and Android devices in the United States and Canada on October 9, with the browser version launching on October 15. The ad-free app is separate from the main Crunchyroll streaming service.
Pre-existing subscribers to Crunchyroll's Ultimate Fan subscription tier (US$15.99) are able to use the service at no additional cost. The Fan and Mega Fan tiers can add access to the app for an additional cost of US$4.00 USD/CA$5.50 for the Fan tier (totaling to US$11.99/CA$15.49), and an additional US$3.50/CA$5.00 for the Mega Fan tier (totaling to US$15.49/CA$17.49).
Crunchyroll describes the service as being "powered by Link-U Group," the Japanese media company that operates such services as digital manga site Comikey, digital manga store Compass, webtoon company Studio Moon6, and VTuber and streaming production company Romanz.
Partner publishers for the service include AlphaPolis, Compass, Square Enix, Viz Media, Yen Press, Shueisha, J-Novel Club, and ThirdlineNEXT.
Features for the app include mobile, tablet, and browser compatibility; downloading chapters for offline reading; light and dark mode; full page spreads; and the ability to create a personalized reading list with recommendations.
This is not the first time that Crunchyroll has offered manga, with the company launching the first Crunchyroll Manga service in October 2013. The service was simultaneously publishing (simulpub) titles from Kodansha USA Publishing in over 170 countries. Crunchyroll removed 14 simulpub titles in February 2018 and removed 10 catalog titles in March 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing then removed a number of its manga titles from Crunchyroll in January 2023. Kodansha had issued a statement to Crunchyroll, saying that its suspension of simulpub updates was due to "changes" in its simulpub distribution program.
Crunchyroll ended its first Crunchyroll Manga service in December 2023.
Source: Email correspondence