Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime's 5th Season Reveals Teaser Video, Theme Song Artists

The staff for the anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga revealed on Thursday a teaser video for the anime's fifth season.

The staff also revealed the new season's theme songs. Sora Amamiya will perform the opening theme song "Non Scenario Etude" and rock band NAKIGOTO will perform the ending theme song "204-gōshitsu" (Room 204). Amamiya wrote and composed the opening theme.

Image via Rent-A-Girlfriend anime's website © 宮島礼吏・講談社／「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会 2026

The fifth season is technically the previously announced second(quarter of a year) for the fourth season. The season will debut in April on the Animeism programming block.

The fourth anime season debuted on July 1 on the DMM TV and d Anime Store streaming services, and ended in September in its 12th episode. The fourth season was originally slated to air for two cours with a break in between. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The staff at TMS Entertainment returned from the third season for the fourth season. However, Kazuomi Koga , the director of the first two seasons, replaced the third season's director Shin'ya Une in the fourth season. The fourth season and fifth season are covering the Hawaiians arc.

The anime's third season premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the season worldwide except in Asia.

The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first anime season premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in July 2022.