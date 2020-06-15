Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

The Gamers retail website is listing that the television anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga will have 12 episodes across four home video releases, with each release containing three episodes.

The anime will premiere on the Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other network affiliates on July 10 at 25:25 (effectively, July 11 at 1:25 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia as part of the summer 2020 season.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) is supervising the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama is designing the characters, and HYADAIN is composing the music. The staff also includes color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro , art director Minoru Akiba , compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai , and editor Yumiko Nakaba .

The female rock band The Peggies perform the opening theme song, while Singer halca performs the ending theme song. Both The Peggies and halca created their songs expressly for the anime.

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.