Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime Gets 4th Season in 2025

Anime of Hawaiians arc announced on manga's 7th anniversary

The staff for the anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga announced on Friday that a fourth season will air in 2025. The new season will cover the Hawaiians arc. Friday marks the seventh anniversary of the manga's launch.

© 宮島礼吏／講談社

©宮島礼吏・講談社／「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会2023

The anime's third season premiered on July 7, 2023 in the Super Animeism block on, and 26 other affiliates. streamed the season worldwide except in Asia.

©宮島礼吏・講談社／「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会2022

Crunchyroll

The second season premiered in July 2022. streamed the anime as it aired.

The first anime season premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in July 2022.