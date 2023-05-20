News
Crunchyroll Licenses Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, 5 More Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Great Cleric, Am I Actually the Strongest? also licensed for summer 2023 season

Crunchyroll announced at its panel at Anime Central on Saturday that it has licensed the following anime:

horimiyathemissingpieces_base_assets_2x3_2000x3000-min
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (Horimiya -piece-)
Release: July 2023
Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia

thegreatcleric_baseassets_2x3-min
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
The Great Cleric
Release: July 2023
Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia, but including India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives, the Middle East, and North African territories

rent-a-girlfriend-season-3-jp-teaser-kv-no-logo
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3
Release: July 2023
Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia

amiactuallythestrongest_baseassets_2x3-min
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
Am I Actually the Strongest?
Release: July 2023
Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia, but including India

im_in_love_with_the_villainess_base_assets_2x3_2000x3000-min
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
I'm in Love with the Villainess
Release: October 2023
Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia

i-shall-survive-using-potions-2x3_2000x3000
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
I Shall Survive Using Potions!
Release: 2023
Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia

mfghost_baseassets__2x3
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
MF GHOST
Release: 2023
Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia

Source: Press release

