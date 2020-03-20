News
Sonic the Hedgehog Film Gets Early Digital Release on March 31
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Paramount Pictures announced on Friday that it will release its Sonic the Hedgehog film early on demand digitally on March 31. The film will ship on DVD and Blu-ray Disc on May 19.
The Box Office Mojo website reported on Monday that the film has earned a cumulative total of US$145,753,912 in the United States, overtaking Pokémon Detective Pikachu as the #1 film in the United States based on a game (the latter film earned US$144,105,346 in the United States). Sonic the Hedgehog earned US$2,522,584 to rank #6 in its fifth weekend. The film has earned the equivalent of US$160,700,000 internationally, for a total worldwide gross of US$306,453,912.
The film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend from February 14 to 17.
Ben Schwartz (DuckTales, Parks and Recreation) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey (The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective) plays the villain Robotnik.
Jeff Fowler made his directorial debut with the film. Tim Miller (Deadpool) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz (Fast & Furious franchise) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.
Sources: Variety (Dave McNary), Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)