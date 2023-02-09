New Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Anime Is 13-Episode 2nd Season

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Yūki Yaku 's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku Chara Tomozaki-kun ) light novel series announced on Thursday that the franchise 's previously announced new anime is a 13-episode second season. A teaser promotional video reveals that the season's title is Jaku Chara Tomozaki-kun 2nd Stage, but does not specify its premiere date.

The Twitter account also announced that the anime's cast will appear at the franchise 's first in-person event, Jaku Chara Tomozaki-kun Fes!, on April 16 at the Saitama Hall.

The first anime premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Funimation describes the story:

Expert gamer Tomozaki Fumiya doesn't exactly fit in, but he wishes he did. With no written rules for success and gameplay that doesn't work in his favor, the real world seems impossible for someone like him. But, like any noob, all he really needs are some strategies and a seasoned player like Aoi Hinami to help him. Hopefully with her guidance, Tomozaki will gain the experience he needs.

The anime also received two OVA episodes that were bundled with the third and fourth Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volumes of the anime in May and June 2021, respectively. Funimation also streamed those episodes.

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Angel's 3Piece , The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! ) directed the anime at project No.9 . Fumihiko Shimo ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) oversaw the series scripts, and Akane Yano ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World ) designed the characters. Hiromi Mizutani ( Non Non Biyori , Shomin Sample ) composed the music. Pony Canyon and APDREAM were the music producers. Satoshi Motoyama ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) was the audio director. Bit Groove Promotion was credted for the sound production. Dream Shift was credited as producer.

Voice actress idol group DIALOGUE+ performed the anime's opening and ending theme songs. The opening song is titled "Jinsei Easy?" (Life Is on Easy Mode?), while the ending theme song is titled "Ayafuwa Asterisk."