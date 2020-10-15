Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Anime Unveils 1st Teaser, Theme Song Artists

DIALOGUE+ idols sing opening, ending for January TV anime

The official website for the television anime of Yūki Yaku 's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun ) light novel series began streaming the anime's first teaser trailer on Friday. The video highlights gamer protagonist Tomozaki's view that "life is unfair and unequal," while Aoi chastises him with her view that "life is just another game! It's time you take that seriously."

The site also revealed on Monday that voice actress idol group DIALOGUE+ will perform the anime's opening and ending theme songs. The opening song is titled "Jinsei Easy?" (Life Is on Easy Mode?), while the ending theme song is titled "Ayafuwa Asterisk."

The anime will premiere in January 2021.

The anime's cast members are reprising their roles from a previous drama CD:

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Angel's 3Piece , The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Fumihiko Shimo ( The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akane Yano ( The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! , High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World ) is designing the characters. Hiromi Mizutani ( Non Non Biyori , Shomin Sample ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon and APDREAM are the music producers. Satoshi Motoyama ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is the audio director. Bit Groove Promotion is credted for the sound production. Dream Shift is credited as producer.

Yen Press is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Tomozaki is one of the best gamers in Japan, and in his opinion, the game of real life is one of the worst. No clear-cut rules for success, horribly balanced, and nothing makes sense. But then he meets a gamer who's just as good as him, and she offers to teach him a few exploits…

Shogakukan published the first light novel volume written by Yaku and with illustrations by Fly in May 2016. The "8.5th" volume shipped on April 17. The novels have ranked in the top 10 of the ranking for top light novels in Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook for the past three years. A manga adaptation launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in December 2017. Bana Yoshida launched a spinoff manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app on July 18 titled Nanami Minami wa Kagayakitai ( Minami Nanami wishes to shine ).