Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Novels Get Spinoff Manga About Minami

Bana Yoshida launched a spinoff manga for Yūki Yaku's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki (Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun) light novel series on Shogakukan's Manga ONE app on Saturday . The manga is titled Nanami Minami wa Kagayakitai ( Minami Nanami wishes to shine ), and Yaku is penning the manga's original story. The manga focuses on the titular character Minami Nanami, one of the novel series' heroines, and a popular, talented, and athletic girl who is nevertheless constantly second place to Aoi.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Tomozaki is one of the best gamers in Japan, and in his opinion, the game of real life is one of the worst. No clear-cut rules for success, horribly balanced, and nothing makes sense. But then he meets a gamer who's just as good as him, and she offers to teach him a few exploits…

Shogakukan published the first light novel volume written by Yaku and with illustrations by Fly in May 2016. The "8.5th" volume shipped on April 17. The novels have ranked in the top 10 of the ranking for top light novels in Takarajimasha's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook for the past three years. A manga adaptation launched in Square Enix's Gangan Joker in December 2017.

The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation.

