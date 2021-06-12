Funimation Adds Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki OVAs to Catalog

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will add the two OVA episodes of the television anime of Yūki Yaku 's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku Chara Tomozaki-kun ) light novel series. The first episode became available on Friday, while the second episode will be available on July 2.

The two episodes were bundled with the third and fourth Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volumes of the anime in Japan on May 7 and June 2, respectively.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and AT-X on January 8. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Funimation describes the story:

Expert gamer Tomozaki Fumiya doesn't exactly fit in, but he wishes he did. With no written rules for success and gameplay that doesn't work in his favor, the real world seems impossible for someone like him. But, like any noob, all he really needs are some strategies and a seasoned player like Aoi Hinami to help him. Hopefully with her guidance, Tomozaki will gain the experience he needs.

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Angel's 3Piece , The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! ) directed the anime at project No.9 . Fumihiko Shimo ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) oversaw the series scripts, and Akane Yano ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World ) designed the characters. Hiromi Mizutani ( Non Non Biyori , Shomin Sample ) composed the music. Pony Canyon and APDREAM were the music producers. Satoshi Motoyama ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) was the audio director. Bit Groove Promotion was credted for the sound production. Dream Shift was credited as producer.

Voice actress idol group DIALOGUE+ performed the anime's opening and ending theme songs. The opening song is titled "Jinsei Easy?" (Life Is on Easy Mode?), while the ending theme song is titled "Ayafuwa Asterisk."