Funimation Streams Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Anime's English Dub

Funimation began streaming an English dub for the television anime of Yūki Yaku 's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun ) light novel series on Friday. The English cast includes:

Mike McFarland is directing the English dub . Clayton Browning is writing the English script, and Jeramey Kraatz is supervising. Jose Sandoval is the ADR engineer, and Gino Palencia is the mix engineer. Austin Sisk is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and AT-X on January 8. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it describes the story:

The series follows gamer Tomozaki who has some trouble winning at the game of life, and often places gaming logic onto real-life scenarios, to little success. That all changes when he meets Aoi, who shows him a thing or two about how to win at both.

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Angel's 3Piece , The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Fumihiko Shimo ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akane Yano ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World ) is designing the characters. Hiromi Mizutani ( Non Non Biyori , Shomin Sample ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon and APDREAM are the music producers. Satoshi Motoyama ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is the audio director. Bit Groove Promotion is credted for the sound production. Dream Shift is credited as producer.

Voice actress idol group DIALOGUE+ will perform the anime's opening and ending theme songs. The opening song is titled "Jinsei Easy?" (Life Is on Easy Mode?), while the ending theme song is titled "Ayafuwa Asterisk."

Source: Funimation