Kakao Entertainment Confirms Live-Action Adaptation of Solo Leveling

Kakao Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday that a live-action drama adaptation of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling webcomic is in development. The company's media division is actively involved in the drama's planning, development, and scriptwriting.

Image via kakaoent.com © Kakao Entertianment

In October 2023, French news website L'Internaute interviewed D&C WEBTOON creative director Heaeun Kwak, who initially revealed a live-action Korean adaptation of Solo Leveling in development.

Solo Leveling , based on a web novel of the same name, follows the journey of Jin-woo Sung, a weak hunter who gains mysterious powers and transforms into the strongest hunter. The WEBTOON adaptation has already been a massive success internationally, spawning games and an anime series.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , the second season of the Solo Leveling anime, debuted on January 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the second season.

The anime's second season has achieved notable success. It ranked #1 in Amazon Prime Japan's TV Show category and placed in the top 10 on Netflix in 11 countries.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of the second season screened in Japan from November 29 to December 12. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- on December 6 in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The first season of the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling webcomic debuted in Japan last January. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime in the same month.

The webcomic adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on WEBTOON services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the webcomic and original novel series in English, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webcomic digitally. Kadokawa publishes the webcomic in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

Source: Kakao Entertainment





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.