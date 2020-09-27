Koei Tecmo Reveals Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Game, Dynasty Warriors Smartphone Game

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires releases in early 2021 for PS5/4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Steam

KOEI Tecmo Games announced during a TGS 2020 livestream for its Dynasty Warriors ( Sangoku Musou ) game series that it will release a Shin Sangoku Musou smartphone game for iOS and Android.

A closed beta test for the game limited to 5,000 players will take place on October 8-12. Those interested can enter via lottery to participate until October 5.

The company also revealed a Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ) game during the livestream. The new version of the game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2021.

KOEI Tecmo America confirmed it will release the game, and will release the game on all the above platforms plus Xbox One in early 2021.

KOEI Tecmo America describes the new game:

Combining the 1 vs. 1,000 action of DYNASTY WARRIORS with the addition of strategic elements, including unit command, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires sets players on a quest to conquer ancient China by both sword and strategy. Powerful Siege Battles enable commanders to deploy units to capture strategic points on the map like castles. Experiencing high-stakes fights at every turn, players can now take control of these central points on the battlefield through the use of fire attacks or other stratagem, siege weapons, and, at times, simply by force as commanders execute their strategies and attack enemy troops by issuing vital commands to units throughout the skirmish.

KOEI Tecmo Games is celebrating the franchise's 20th anniversary this year.

Dynasty Warriors 9 ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 ) released for PlayStation 4 in Japan and for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in February 2018. Nexon Korea announced a mobile version of the game in March 2019.

KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

In Dynasty Warriors 9 , players will explore China as it existed when feudal warlords vied for dominance over the land – the waning days of the Han dynasty and emergence of the Three Kingdoms era. Setting out to complete various objectives, players will utilize an unprecedented world map to navigate and traverse a variety of different landscapes ranging from vast plains to snow-covered peaks presented with dynamic day/night and weather cycles. Exploring these impressive environments is made more engaging through the ability to adapt to surroundings to gain an upper hand in battle, with players able to use equipment to circumvent obstacles or blend in to avoid conflict.

The open-world game features Critical Missions and Regular Missions. The game also features new attacks, new characters, and other "innovations." New actions include shooting enemies from a distance and using grappling hooks to enter enemy castles. B'z performed the theme song "King Of The Street."