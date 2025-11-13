Valve Announces Steam Machine, Steam Controller, Steam Frame Hardware

6-inch cube-shaped Steam Machine is 6x as powerful as Steam Deck

Valve unveiled on Wednesday the new Steam Machine console, Steam Controller, and Steam Frame virtual reality headset. All three are optimized for Steam. The company did not reveal a release date or pricing, but it streamed a trailer:

The 6-inch cube-shaped Steam Machine features a discrete semi-custom advanced micro device (AMD) desktop class central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU), which allows for 4K resolution, 60 FPS (frames per second), and FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). The console will have two options for storage: 512 GB and 2 TB. Both feature expandable storage via microSD. The system also has 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 with a dedicated antenna. Valve states that the Steam Machine is six times as powerful as its Steam Deck handheld device, while remaining quiet and cooled down. The Steam Machine can connect to a television or monitor, and it can stream games to a phone, tablet, laptop, Steam Deck, or Steam Frame. It is also considered a PC.

The Steam Controller can be used on the Steam Machine, Steam Frame, as well as any other device that uses Steam. The controller has magnetic thumbsticks, grip-enabled gyro that the company calls "Grip Sense," trackpads, buttons on the back, a Steam button, a quick access menu button, and HD rumble. The Steam Controller Puck is a wireless transmitter that connects to the controller. The Puck can also connect to the Steam Controller magnetically to charge it.

The lightweight, wireless Steam Frame headset can be used to stream all Steam games, whether VR or not. The system uses Foveated Streaming, which optimizes details by tracking where the eyes are looking. The headset comes with Steam Frame controllers, a split pair of controllers that include buttons and motion controls. Steam Frame uses a wireless adapter to stream games from PC to headset. There are also dual radios, with radio dedicated to streaming audio and visuals, and the other for connecting to Wi-Fi. As a PC, Steam Frame also supports stand-alone play without the need to stream from another computer.

Steam Deck portable PC gaming console launched in February 2022. The Steam Deck was originally scheduled to launch in December 2021, but it was delayed due to global supply chain issues and material shortages. The console has three versions, and they include a 64GB model. a 256GB version, and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle. Steam Deck allows players to access their Steam library.