Valve Announces Steam Deck Portable PC Gaming Console

Steam Deck launches in December with 3 versions

Valve announced a new portable PC gaming console called Steam Deck on Thursday. Steam Deck will launch in December with three versions.

The three versions will include a 64GB model with a carrying case that will retail for US$399; a 256GB version with faster storage, a carrying case, and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle that will retail for US$529; and a 512 GB model with the fastest storage of the three versions, anti-glare etched glass, and an exclusive carrying case.

Steam Deck allows players to access their Steam library.

The console will feature two analog sticks, face buttons, grip and shoulder buttons, a 7-inch touchscreen, two trackpads, and gyro control. Steam Deck will also include WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, stereo speakers, a 40 watt-hour battery, and a USB-C port.

An official dock that allows users to connect the console to other devices will be sold separately. The console's official website lists that a powered USB-C hub will also work.

Reservations will open on Friday at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Source: Steam via Gematsu