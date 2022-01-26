Valve's Steam Deck Portable PC Gaming Console Launches on February 25

Valve announced on Wednesday that its Steam Deck portable PC gaming console will launch on February 25. Reservation holders will get order emails first in the order reservations were made.

The Steam Deck was originally scheduled to launch this December, but it was delayed due to global supply chain issues and material shortages. Components were not reaching the company's manufacturing facilities in time.

The console will have three versions, and they include a 64GB model with a carrying case that will retail for US$399; a 256GB version with faster storage, a carrying case, and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle that will retail for US$529; and a 512 GB model with the fastest storage of the three versions, anti-glare etched glass, and an exclusive carrying case.

Steam Deck allows players to access their Steam library.

Source: Steam via Siliconera