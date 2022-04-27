The Legendary Hero is Dead! Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023

Promo video, cast, staff, visual unveiled

Subaruichi's The Legendary Hero is Dead! ( Yūsha ga Shinda! Murabito no Ore ga Hotta Otoshiana ni Yuusha ga Ochita Kekka ) manga is getting a television anime in 2023. A new website opened on Thursday, and it reveals a visual, promotional video, cast, and staff:

Subaruichi shared an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement:

Wataru Katō and Shunichi Toki will both voice the main character Touka Scott. Toki will also play the dead hero Sion Bladan.

Rion Kujo ( Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero , s-CRY-ed ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Kana Konishi and Yukio Kondо̄ of MOKA☆ are composing the music. Tohokushinsha is handling sound production, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production. WOWMAX is producing the anime.

Southeast Asian publisher Shogakukan Asia licensed the manga, and it describes the manga:

Touka is just your average (slightly perverted) farmer in the village of Cheza. While he daydreams about being a hero and getting the girl, the real hero, Sion, is out battling demons that threaten to invade the world! But one day, Touka accidentally kills the hero…?! With the Legendary Hero dead, who's going to save the world now?! Touka quickly buries Sion's body to hide the evidence, but wakes up the next day to discover he is no longer in his own body…!!

Subaruichi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic magazine in December 2014, and it ended in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's 20th and final compiled book volume in Japan in March 2021. A spinoff titled Yūsha ga Shinda! Kami no Kun-hen ) will launch in May.

