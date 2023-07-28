Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! Manga Ends With Next Chapter

Yuri manga about girls who start relationship by being "breast friends" launched in July 2017

© Wakame Konbu, Kadokawa, Yen Press

Sekai de Ichiban Oppai ga Suki!

The September issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue in August.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

For Chiaki, the handsomest girl in school, breasts are her passion in life-especially her friend Harumi's! This yuri comedy brings a whole new meaning to the phrase "bosom buddies"!

Konbu launched the manga in Comic Cune in July 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in November 2022. Yen Press published the sixth volume in November 2022, and will publish the seventh volume in October.

Konbu launched the The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ( Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii ) manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in January 2020. The manga will end with its eighth volume in spring 2024. Yen Press licensed the manga and will release its sixth volume in English on August 22. The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022.

The television anime of Konbu's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Comic Cune September issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.