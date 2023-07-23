The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious Manga Ends in 8th Volume in Spring 2024

Manga launched in 2020, inspired anime in July 2022

Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii

The seventh compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Saturday that it will end in its eighth volume, which will release in spring 2024.

Konbu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in January 2020, and Square Enix published its first volume in April 2020.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will release its sixth volume in English on August 22. The company describes the manga:

I hired a maid who has something about her I just can't put my finger on. Sure, she looks great and is a fabulous cook, but something about her's not quite right. What have I gotten myself into!?

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022.

The television anime of Konbu's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English.

Yen Press is also releasing Konbu's Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! manga.

