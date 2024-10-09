A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation Novels Get TV Anime

Japanese publisher TO Books announced on Wednesday that Misaki's A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation ( Odayaka Kizoku no Kyūka no Susume ) light novel series is getting a television anime.

Image via TO Books' X/Twitter account © Misaki, Sando, Momochi, TO Books

When Lizel finds himself in a city that bears odd similarities to his own but clearly isn't, he quickly comes to terms with the unlikely truth: this is an entirely different world. Even so, laid-back Lizel isn't the type to panic. He immediately sets out to learn more about this strange place, and to help him do so, hires a seasoned adventurer named Gil as his tour guide and protector. Until he's able to find a way home, Lizel figures this is a perfect opportunity to explore a new way of life adventuring as part of a guild. After all, he's sure he'll go home eventually... might as well enjoy the otherworldly vacation for now!

is releasing the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Misaki debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2014. TO Books began publishing the light novels with art by Sando in June 2018. The 19th volume will ship on October 15.

Momochi launched the manga adaptation of Misaki's novels in December 2018 on TO Books ' Comic Corona. The manga credits 8KEY for story composition and Sando for the novel's original character art. TO Books published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on April 15, and will publish the 11th volume on October 15.

The series has over 1.5 million copies in circulation.