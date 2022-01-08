Toonami Debuts New Show Every Week 'For Next Month or So' Starting With Assassination Classroom Season 2 Tonight

will reveal other new shows at later date

Toonami 's official Facebook page announced on Friday that the programming block will start airing the second season of the Assassination Classroom anime starting on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. Toonami will air two episodes of the show at 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. Other anime airing in the programming block early Sunday morning include Blade Runner: Black Lotus , Naruto Shippūden , and Cowboy Bebop .

Toonami additionally apologized in its Facebook post, stating "We're really sorry that we haven't been able to announce anything before now, but we've been waiting on lots of deals to lock into place." The Facebook post added that the programming block will premiere a new show every week "for the next month or so," and will reveal more details about those new shows at a later time.

Toonami began airing the first season of Assassination Classroom in August 2020.

Yusei Matsui 's Assassination Classroom manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2012 to 2016. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that aired in 2015, and a 25-episode second season that aired in 2016. An anime film then opened in Japan in November 2016.

Assassination Classroom also inspired two live action films that opened in Japan in March 2015 and March 2016, respectively.

