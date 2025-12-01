News
Shonen Jump+ Launches Manga by Daijiro Nonoue, Takuya Nishio, Masahiro Hirakata in December

posted on by Anita Tai
New series to launch through December
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform announced new series by Daijiro Nonoue, Takuya Nishio, and Masahiro Hirakata on Monday.

Daijiro Nonoue (The Last Saiyuki) will launch a new series titled Hatori to Yoshida no Chinichijō Sahanji (Hatori and Yoshida's Extraordinary Ordinary) on December 13.

Image for Hatori to Yoshida no Chinichijou Sahanji series
Image via www.shonenjump.com
© Shueisha Inc., Daijiro Nonoue

Takuya Nishio (At Summer's End) will launch the Dot Alice series on December 16.

Image announcing Dot Alice series
Image via www.shonenjump.com
© Shueisha Inc., Takuya Nishio

Masahiro Hirakata (Best Blue) will launch the Shunrai Table Tennis (Spring Thunder Table Tennis) manga on December 26.

Image announcing Shunrai Table Tennis series
Image via www.shonenjump.com
© Shueisha Inc.,, Masahiro Hirakata

Additionally, Miharu and Manose (Kono Fukushū ni Gal wa Iranai) will launch the Shima Rock manga on December 30.

Source: Shonen Jump+

