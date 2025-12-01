News
Shonen Jump+ Launches Manga by Daijiro Nonoue, Takuya Nishio, Masahiro Hirakata in December
posted on by Anita Tai
New series to launch through December
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform announced new series by Daijiro Nonoue, Takuya Nishio, and Masahiro Hirakata on Monday.
Daijiro Nonoue (The Last Saiyuki) will launch a new series titled Hatori to Yoshida no Chinichijō Sahanji (Hatori and Yoshida's Extraordinary Ordinary) on December 13.
Takuya Nishio (At Summer's End) will launch the Dot Alice series on December 16.
Masahiro Hirakata (Best Blue) will launch the Shunrai Table Tennis (Spring Thunder Table Tennis) manga on December 26.
Additionally, Miharu and Manose (Kono Fukushū ni Gal wa Iranai) will launch the Shima Rock manga on December 30.
Source: Shonen Jump+