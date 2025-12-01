Shonen Jump+ Launches Manga by Daijiro Nonoue, Takuya Nishio, Masahiro Hirakata in December

New series to launch through December

Daijiro Nonoue ( The Last Saiyuki ) will launch a new series titled Hatori to Yoshida no Chinichijō Sahanji (Hatori and Yoshida's Extraordinary Ordinary) on December 13.

Image via www.shonenjump.com © Shueisha Inc., Daijiro Nonoue

Takuya Nishio ( At Summer's End ) will launch the Dot Alice series on December 16.

Image via www.shonenjump.com © Shueisha Inc., Takuya Nishio

Masahiro Hirakata ( Best Blue ) will launch the Shunrai Table Tennis (Spring Thunder Table Tennis) manga on December 26.

Image via www.shonenjump.com © Shueisha Inc.,, Masahiro Hirakata

Additionally, Miharu and Manose ( Kono Fukushū ni Gal wa Iranai ) will launch the Shima Rock manga on December 30.

Source: Shonen Jump+